"Will blow you apart": Poster surfaces as Rohit Pawar to report at ED office tomorrow

Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar on January 24 in a money laundering case, a poster has surfaced on social media asking people to turn up at the ED office in huge numbers. "I will come wherever you call me. I am the heir of a storm. I will blow you apart," the poster read along with a picture of the NCP MLA.

NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Rohit Pawar was summoned by the ED to appear before the agency on January 24 in connection with the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam. Rohit Pawar said that he will be cooperating with the central investigating agency. He urged everyone to keep supporting Sharad Pawar in case the ED takes any wrong action against him.

"After going to the office on January 24 for inquiry, I will cooperate fully with the authorities as I have cooperated earlier. But looking at the current politics of revenge, as there is a lot of pressure from the government on all the systems, under this pressure, if ED takes any wrong action against me, no one should be afraid, instead, everyone should stand united with the respected Pawar sahib and every person who preserves the self-respect of Maharashtra and believes in the Constitution," he said in a post on 'X'. The Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case relates to the alleged fraudulent disbursal of loans amounting to 25,000 crores. The case triggered the filing of a PIL Petition in the Bombay High Court by four persons.

The PIL shed light on the alleged modus operandi of the fraud. In the petition, it was alleged that some sugar mills defaulted on the loans, which were given without due diligence. Those sugar mills were attached by the MSC banks and auctioned to various office bearers of the bank and politicians. Acting on the PIL the Bombay High Court ordered the registration of a case. The Economic Offences Wing(EOW), which is under the Maharashtra government, investigated the case. When EOW filed a closure report in 2020 in the Bombay Session Court, ED filed an intervention petition against the closure report and started an investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)