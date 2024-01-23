Left Menu

"I never display my emotions openly but...": Uma Bharti over getting emotional during Pran Pratishtha

Yesterday, Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara, both of whom played a key part in the Ram Temple movement exchanged hugs. They broke down after meeting each other and embraced with teary eyes. They also congratulated each other on the long-awaited event that took place.

"I never display my emotions openly but...": Uma Bharti over getting emotional during Pran Pratishtha
BJP leader Uma Bharti. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Responding to her getting emotional during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya yesterday, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she remembered all the karsevaks involved in this 500-year-long struggle, adding "it was an unimaginable moment of my life." "Yesterday's Pran Pratishtha ceremony was unimaginable for me. It was an incredible moment of my lifetime. The entire struggle of 500 years, the martyrs behind it, those whom I knew and those whom I did not know, I remembered all the Karsevaks and all great men. I was sitting on the chair and Ritambhara ji came. She started crying and hugged me. I sympathized with her. I never display my emotions openly but that happened yesterday," she said.

Yesterday, Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara, both of whom played a key part in the Ram Temple movement exchanged hugs. They broke down after meeting each other and embraced with teary eyes. They also congratulated each other on the long-awaited event that took place. Both of them were charged by the CBI in the Babri Masjid demolition case, along with several prominent BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders including L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore, and Vishnu Hari Dalmiya. All of them were acquitted by a special court on September 30, 2020.

Earlier speaking to ANI Sadhvi Ritambhara said that Lord Ram had given them courage to carry on the fight for the temple. "The credit goes to Lord Ram himself. He gave us the courage and capability to fight for it. Fortunate are those who were involved in the movement. It is huge when the Lord chooses people himself. I am not able to express the feeling in words" she said.

The Ayodhya dispute was settled after the Supreme Court's decision in 2019. The top court gave its decision in favour of the Hindus and cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

