Left Menu

Odisha's development model has created opportunities for everyone: Patnaik

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-01-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:50 IST
Odisha's development model has created opportunities for everyone: Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said Odisha's development model has created opportunities for everyone.

In his message on Republic Day, he said the state's economic progress was better than the national average.

''Odisha is a top performer in poverty alleviation. The NITI Aayog report says that over one crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last nine years,'' Patnaik said.

Maintaining that the state was progressing with everyone's cooperation, he said, ''It will soon become a strong Odisha and the best Odisha.'' Patnaik said that Lord Jagannath was the identity of the state.

The chief minister said governance has become effective because of his government's 5T policy -- teamwork, technology, transparency, and timely completion of projects leading to transformation.

From education and health to communication and irrigation, transformation can be seen in all areas, he said.

Noting that the state government has made villages the centre of development, Patnaik said digital infrastructure was being developed in the rural areas and the launch of affordable bus services has brought about a transformation in communication in such places.

The chief minister said he has all along given importance to the development of agriculture and farmers.

For the state administration, women are the strength of the society, he said.

''I have high hopes for women's empowerment,'' the chief minister said. He said Odisha is among the top destinations for start-ups.

The state is also leading in IT, and multinational firms such as IBM, Deloitte, Accenture and Cognizant were setting up offices here, he added.

Patnaik also highlighted the achievements made by the state in the health sector, and listed the initiatives taken by his government, among which are the Biju Health Welfare Scheme and the BSKY Naveen Card that provide healthcare facilities to 4 crore people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024