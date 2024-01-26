Russian court extends pre-trial detention for WSJ reporter Gershkovich - court press service

A Moscow сourt ruled on Friday that the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich must remain in custody until March 30, 2024.

Gershkovich was arrested on March 29, 2023 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison. The reporter denies the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)