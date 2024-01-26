Left Menu

Tripura govt giving special focus on increasing farmers' income: Guv in Republic Day address

The government has set a target of producing 50 crore agarbati sticks, he said.Nallu also highlighted the states efforts in adopting the e-office system to digitise administrative works.The e-office system is not just saving papers but also fostering transparency, accountability and good governance, he said.The governor said that the government was committed to protecting the heritage of tribal people by taking various measures.He also called upon people to work harder to make Tripura a better state.

Tripura govt giving special focus on increasing farmers' income: Guv in Republic Day address
The Tripura government is giving special emphasis on increasing the income of farmers as the state's 70 per cent population depends on farming, Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu said on Friday.

Addressing the Republic Day function at the Assam Rifles Ground, he said Rs 644 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of 2.46 lakh farmers in the state under the PM-Kisan scheme, and 12.60 lakh farmers of the state have been brought under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

''Since 70 per cent of the population depends on agriculture, the government is giving special emphasis on increasing farmers' income by taking various measures,'' he said.

Maintaining that the state has several tourist attractions, the governor said many steps have been taken to revamp the sector to create employment opportunities.

''There has been a noticeable increase in the tourist footfall in the northeastern state. A holistic approach has been adopted to boost adventure tourism, eco-tourism and religious tourism,'' he said.

Nallu said the state's natural resources such as rubber and bamboo were being used to make Tripura developed and self-reliant.

''Tripura is the second largest rubber-producing state in the country with as many as 21 types of bamboo available here. The government has set a target of producing 50 crore agarbati sticks,'' he said.

Nallu also highlighted the state's efforts in adopting the e-office system to digitise administrative works.

''The e-office system is not just saving papers but also fostering transparency, accountability and good governance,'' he said.

The governor said that the government was committed to protecting the heritage of tribal people by taking various measures.

He also called upon people to work harder to make Tripura a better state.

