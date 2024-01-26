MP minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha unfurls 'Tricolour' on Republic Day in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 75th Republic Day at SAF Ground in Gwalior district on Friday. During this function, minister Kushwaha took the salute of the parade and extended greetings to the public. He also read out the message of chief minister Mohan Yadav on the occasion.

Kushwaha said, "The country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi's thinking is of development and he is moving forward taking everyone along." He further said that they would go to the villages for the upliftment of the poor and for the upliftment of women. He also honoured the families of freedom fighters on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unfurled the national flag on 75th Republic Day at Dussehra ground in Ujjain district on Friday. He took the salute of the parade and addressed the occasion. CM Yadav also remembered Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and all other constitution makers and extended his gratitude to them. Governor Mangubhai Patel unfurled the national flag in the state level program held at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal. He took the salute of the joint parade on the occasion in which a total of 19 contingents participated in the ceremony. During this, 11 tableaux participate which includes Horticulture and Food Processing, Cottage and Village Industries, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Department, Jail Department, Election Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Tourism Board, Fisheries Department, State Cooperative Union Limited Department, Public Health Engineering Block Department and Forest Department.

After the joint parade, cultural programs were presented by the students of various schools and the department of culture. Republic Day commemorates the day of January 26, 1950, the day when the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947.

The first Constituent Assembly session was held on December 9, 1946 while the last one took place on November 26, 1949. The Drafting Committee of the Constitution was headed by Dr BR Ambedkar.

On January 26, the country marks the national holiday commemorating the enforcement of the Constitution, the date on which the Indian National Congress announced Purna Swaraj from British rule. The resolution also marked the beginning of a large-scale nationwide political movement against colonial rule. The day of January 26 celebrates the spirit and soul of a sovereign nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)