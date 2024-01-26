Left Menu

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients participate in R-Day Parade

During the 75th Republic Day parade, recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar showcased their achievements during the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winners.(Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During the 75th Republic Day parade, recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar showcased their achievements during the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday. 19 children, nine boys and ten girls were honoured with the award for their exceptional bravery, artistic prowess, innovative thinking and selfless service. They were spotted driving down the Kartavya Path in open-top cars.

The award is given in six categories in the fields of bravery, art and culture, innovation, science and technology, social service and sports. President Droupadi Murmu presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Monday, January 22.

Earlier, the President of India posted on X, "Droupadi Murmu presented Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. The President said that children and youth are the leaders of the future of our country. It is our duty to make them aware of Indian culture and life values along with providing them with modern education." Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

