PM Modi walks down Kartavya Path after 75th Republic Day parade concludes

After the conclusion of the 75th Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked down the ceremonial boulevard of Kartvya Path and waved to spectators who had attended the entralling display of the country's military prowess and its varied culture. The audience erupted into cheers, warmly greeting the PM with claps and chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai.

The Prime Minsiter after some time crossed over to the other side of the Kartvaya Path and continued to wave to the spectators in the enclosures. PM Modi who is known for his sartorial choices opted to wear a multi-coloured turban with the predominant colour yellow.

Along with the beautiful Rajasthani Bandhini print turban with a long tail, the PM was dressed in a kurta pyjama that he teamed with a brown Nehru jacket. The entire look perfectly conveyed his love for the nation, and its religious beliefs, and represented the ideology of unity in diversity. Republic Day celebrations commenced with Prime Minister Modi arriving at the National War Memorial this morning where he paid floral tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath and concluded with the National Anthem.

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path and a military band standing at the National Emblem played the National Anthem. The National Emblem, the Lion Captial of Sarnath, which is placed on a high pedestal representing a stupa is just across the saluting dias of Kartavya Path India celebrated its 75th Republic Day with a spectacular presentation of unity, culture, and discipline by the Indian forces and participants as they marched at Kartavya Path.

At the close of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu and Republic Day Parade Chief Guest France President Emmanuel Macron were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan. The people watching the parade were thrilled at the stunning show of courage in the Indian motorcycle display and air show which marked the end of the parade.

For the first time ever, an all-women tri-service contingent participated in the parade. As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity with the help of cultural performances and tableaux. A French military contingent also participated in the parade earlier. This year, the parade has twin themes -- 'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy). (ANI)

