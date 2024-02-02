Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates newly integrated building at IT Park in Dehradun

Left Menu

the Audit Department, the Registrar of Chits Firms and Societies and Artha and Numerology in IT Park Dehradun. The building, worth Rs 29.76 crore, was inaugurated on Thursday. The Chief Minister congratulated the officers and employees of the three departments on getting their new building.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the newly constructed integrated building of three departments: the Audit Department, the Registrar of Chits Firms and Societies and Artha and Numerology in IT Park Dehradun. The building, worth Rs 29.76 crore, was inaugurated on Thursday. The Chief Minister congratulated the officers and employees of the three departments on getting their new building.

He said, "The building got constructed due to everyone's efforts." He further added that by getting their building, the departments will not have to face difficulties in carrying out their work. He said that simplification, solution, and disposal are the basic mantras of the state government. It will be easier for people if three departments operate in the same building.

He expressed hope that the efficiency of the departments would increase. He said that special care should also be taken for the convenience of the visitors visiting the newly integrated building. The Chief Minister said that the state government is working rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring Uttarakhand into the category of leading states in the country by 2025.

"Every department was given the target to work on some important scheme and work in the interest of the state and the public, which is dedicated to the people of the state. Each department will have to bring innovations to their working practices," he added. He motivated all the officers and employees, adding, "In whatever department they are serving, they will have to make important contributions."

He concluded with the message to keep offices clean, stating, "The government is paying special attention to cleanliness in the state. It is the responsibility of all departments to keep their offices clean." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

