Indian Navy declares 2024 as 'Year Of Naval Civilians'

The Indian Navy has declared 2024 as 'Year of Naval Civilians' to improve administration, efficiency and well-being of Naval Civilians by addressing all facets of Civilian HR Management in a time-bound manner.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 08:04 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Navy has declared 2024 the 'Year of Naval Civilians' to improve the administration, efficiency, and well-being of Naval Civilians by addressing all facets of Civilian HR Management in a time-bound manner. Major focus areas towards maximising administrative efficiency, digital initiatives, generic and specific training programmes and welfare activities have been identified for implementation in 2024, according to an official press release by the Indian Navy.

The Naval Civilian Personnel constitute about a third of the Indian Navy's total workforce and contribute significantly to its operational effectiveness across all domains. Civilian personnel impact the overall performance of Naval formations such as Command Headquarters, Dockyards, Material Organisations, Naval Armament Depots, Naval Armament Inspectorates, Training Establishments and several other types of support units. A number of initiatives have been conceived and implemented in the past in order to enhance organisational efficiency and satisfaction levels amongst civilian personnel.

However, it is imperative that impetus be provided to their administration, training, welfare etc. so that they effectively contribute towards ensuring that the Indian Navy always remains a combat ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force. Declaring 2024 as a year dedicated to them is a step in this direction, the Indian Navy stated in an official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

