"Centre has paved way for all-round inclusive development": Chhattisgarh CM hails interim Budget 2024

Praising Centre's interim budget for the 2024-25 presented in Parliament on February 1, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has called for a 'Developed India' by the year 2047. Chief Minister Sai said that the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on the empowerment of the poor, women, youth and farmers. Central Government has paved the way for the all-round inclusive development of the country in these 10 years.

"In the last 10 years, as many as 25 crore people have been successfully brought out of poverty. Nearly one crore and 40 lakh youth have been provided training in employment-oriented works. Signifying the economic progress of people during this period, the average real income of Indians has increased by 50 percent in these years," he said. Chief Minister Shri Sai emphasised that this budget is pivotal for fulfilling Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's commitments to the nation.

"It is expected to bolster the national economy, foster inclusive development, and enhance employment prospects for the youth," he said. He mentioned that the budget includes special initiatives for special backward tribes. Besides expediting the infrastructure development in the country, this newly-announced budget will contribute towards ensuring social justice, boosting the income of villagers and in development every section of society.

"There has been no change in the rates of direct and indirect taxes and import duty in the budget. A provision of interest-free loan of Rs 75,000 crore has been made in this budget for the development of states," he said. He highlighted that the presented budget marks a significant stride towards women empowerment.

"The target for Lakhpati Didi Yojana has been increased. Earlier, there was a target of making two crore 'Lakhpati Didis' and now this target has been increased to 3 crores," Sai claimed. He pointed out that effective government policies have led to a significant uptick in foreign investments. The decision to provide startups with a one-year tax exemption is designed to stimulate entrepreneurial enthusiasm among the youth.

Highlighting the budget's comprehensive nature, the minister asserted that it caters to all segments of society. The budget entails the provision of free electricity, up to 300 units, for one crore solar panel users as part of the rooftop solar project. Additionally, a special housing scheme is introduced for middle-class families in rented houses, slums, and chawls, with a target of constructing two crore new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the next 5 years. Notably, all Asha and Anganbadi workers are now included in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and there are provisions to promote the use of Nano-DAP in various crops. The budget also initiates the vaccination of girls aged 9-14 years to prevent cervical cancer. Chief Minister said that a provision has been made in the budget to expand the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. This will provide employment to 55 lakh people. Similarly, provision for setting up 5 integrated aqua parks has also been made in the interim budget. The Center has set a target of doubling the number of airports in the next 10 years. Presently, Raipur, Jagdalpur and Bilaspur cities of Chhattisgarh have airports. Soon, the state will get more airports in various locations.

Chief Minister Shri Sai expressed that the Central Government's budget aligns with the motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas." "This budget is a step toward realizing the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. Notably, the budget is laudable for its inclusion of schemes catering to the welfare of both the middle class and the economically disadvantaged, ensuring consideration for all sections of society," he mentioned (ANI)

