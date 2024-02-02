Left Menu

Govt to sell Bharat Rice at Rs 29/kg in retail; asks traders, processors to disclose rice stock

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:23 IST
Govt to sell Bharat Rice at Rs 29/kg in retail; asks traders, processors to disclose rice stock
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday said it will sell 'Bharat Rice' in the retail market at Rs 29 per kg from next week to give relief to the common man and has directed traders to disclose rice stock, as part of its efforts to control prices.

In a press conference, Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said retail and wholesale prices of rice have increased by around 15 per cent in the last one year despite restrictions on exports of various varieties.

To control prices, he said the government has decided to sell subsidised 'Bharat Rice' at Rs 29 per kg in the retail market through two cooperatives the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) as well as retail chain Kendriya Bhandar.

E-commerce platforms will also sell Bharat Rice.

He said Bharat Rice will be available in the market from next week in 5kg and 10kg packs.

In the first phase, Chopra said the government has allocated 5 lakh tonnes of rice for sale in the retail market.

The government is already selling Bharat Atta at Rs 27.50 per kg and Bharat Dal (chana) at Rs 60 per kg.

Seeking to dispel market rumours, Chopra said the government has no plans to lift restrictions on rice exports any time soon.

The restrictions will continue until prices fall, he added.

Chopra said the ministry is issuing orders, directing retailers, wholesalers and processors to disclose rice stock on its portal every Friday.

Asked whether the government will impose a stock limit on rice, he said, ''all options are open'' to bring down the prices.

The secretary said prices of all essential food items are under control except rice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024