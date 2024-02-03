Odd News Roundup: Raccoon mischief triggers blackout in Toronto, trapping people in elevators

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Raccoon mischief triggers blackout in Toronto, trapping people in elevators

An inquisitive raccoon fiddled with electricity equipment in Toronto and cut power for thousands in the downtown core late on Thursday, knocking out traffic lights in Canada's largest city and trapping some people in elevators. Crews investigating the outage determined that the nocturnal mammal made contact with equipment at a downtown Toronto station, Utility Hydro One said on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)