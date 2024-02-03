Left Menu

Tripura: Triggered by inappropriate remarks on girlfriend, shop employee kills youth in Tripura

A 24-year-old young man, Sayan Bhowmik was killed due to a mutual argument in North Madhyapara area of Amtali Police Station on Friday, said Police.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 08:01 IST
Tripura: Triggered by inappropriate remarks on girlfriend, shop employee kills youth in Tripura
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old young man, Sayan Bhowmik, was killed due to an argument in North Madhyapara area of Amtali Police Station on Friday, said Police. Murder accused, Samrat Debnath, who is a shop employee in the Amtali area, has been arrested by the police.

The accused has accepted responsibility for his actions. It is said that Sayan was first beaten with a rod and then stabbed a few times with a knife. A fight broke out after the victim made inappropriate remarks about the accused's girlfriend, prompting the latter to initially strike the victim's head with a rod and subsequently stab him with a sharp knife.

The local residents and law enforcement joined forces to apprehend the assailant, who was not only targeting the police but also attacking the gathered crowd. Forensic experts and police experts, along with Amtali police and SP West District, rushed to the spot.

The accused was presented before court and was taken in remand by police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024