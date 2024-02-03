Tripura: Triggered by inappropriate remarks on girlfriend, shop employee kills youth in Tripura

A 24-year-old young man, Sayan Bhowmik, was killed due to an argument in North Madhyapara area of Amtali Police Station on Friday, said Police. Murder accused, Samrat Debnath, who is a shop employee in the Amtali area, has been arrested by the police.

The accused has accepted responsibility for his actions. It is said that Sayan was first beaten with a rod and then stabbed a few times with a knife. A fight broke out after the victim made inappropriate remarks about the accused's girlfriend, prompting the latter to initially strike the victim's head with a rod and subsequently stab him with a sharp knife.

The local residents and law enforcement joined forces to apprehend the assailant, who was not only targeting the police but also attacking the gathered crowd. Forensic experts and police experts, along with Amtali police and SP West District, rushed to the spot.

The accused was presented before court and was taken in remand by police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)