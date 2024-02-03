"Cadets asset to society": Assam CM Sarma felicitates Republic Day Parade NCC contingent in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated the Republic Day Parade National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingent in Guwahati and lauded them saying that cadets are an asset to the society. The event saw the participation of 171 NCC cadets from Assam who participated in the Republic Day Parade on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings to the contingent at the Lok Sewa Bhawan on Friday and said, "Representing the state in the Republic Day Parade itself is a great honour. The cadets should carry forward the lesson they learnt during their exposure to the Republic Day Parade to motivate and inspire their compatriots." The Chief Minister felicitated the contingent members and presented them with tracksuits on the occasion.

Addressing the cadets Chief Minister Sarma said, "The 171 NCC cadets are the asset of the society and they should continue to display the spirit of Rashtra Dharma and Rashtra Bhakti during their journey of life." The Chief Minister further said that the NCC is a great platform that helps create organised, trained and motivated youth, adding that the NCC helps rebuild the character of the youth who always possess great assets for the growth of the nation.

"We have to maintain that unique honour and prestige which we have acquired by our hard work. We should uphold the dignity of this huge honour, we should uphold the respect and we should continue to try to have more and more achievement in our life," he added. Chief Minister Sarma also called upon the NCC cadets to accompany a noble objective during their life journey and to bring about positive changes in society. CM Sarma said that NCC helps in building leadership in different aspects of the lives of the youth.

He also asked the NCC cadets to take up environmentally friendly tasks like planting saplings which according to him will help them to become socially and environmentally responsible. The Chief Minister also said that the state government will work for a better ecosystem for the better promotion of NCC.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Major General Gagandeep Singh and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024 had 2,274 cadets from 28 states and eight Union Territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)