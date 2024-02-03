Himachal: Relatives of victims unable to locate injured as massive fire breaks out in Solan

Relatives of victims injured in the cosmetic factory fire in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district said they were unable to locate them. A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Solan, in which one woman lost her life, while 31 people were reported injured and nine went missing. Fire extinguishing operations at a cosmetic factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district are currently underway.

Kamlu, the father of a victim trapped in the fire incident, said he could not find her daughter's name in the list of injured. "My daughter Renuma (18) was trapped in the fire incident. We came here after we got news about the incident at 3 am. Her name was not mentioned in the list of injured. I have given her name in the list that was made by the company," Kamlu told ANI.

Pintu Singh, the uncle of the victim said that he was not allowed to come near the spot by the police. Singh had rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident. "We came here at around 3 or 4 am when we were working here at the company. The police were not allowing us to come here...We could not find her anywhere," Singh said.

Naresh, the father of another victim who was injured in the fire, said he went to the police station to file a missing complaint but the officials did not hear him out. "Our daughter Sashi (18) has been working at the scent company for the last two months. When the fire broke out, I was working at the company nearby, from where we came here through a gate pass. We searched for her at the hospital but could not find her. We went to the police station but they did not hear us out," Naresh said.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, fire officer Sanjeev said "the work of extinguishing the fire is still underway. More than 22 vehicles have been deployed, which includes fire brigade vehicles from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, along with other vehicles from the nearby industries that have also been procured to bring the fire under control. We are continuously fighting the fire from outside. The exact number of casualties can't be made out." Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundus said "action will be taken after the relief and rescue work is done."

"This is a perfume factory and there are chemicals and ethyl alcohol used in the factory because of which it has been difficult to control the fire. Our priority is to take the injured to the hospital. Actions will be taken after the relief and rescue work is done. Firefighters, NDRF and SDRF are working to control the fire," Kundu said. (ANI)

