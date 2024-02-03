Left Menu

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that LK Advani will be conferred the country's highest civilian honour.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 20:15 IST
"Very well deserved": Hardeep Puri on Bharat Ratna to LK Advani
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday described veteran BJP leader LK Advani as one of the tallest leaders and said the whole country is celebrating his being honoured with Bharat Ratna. Puri told ANI, "He has contributed a lot, and the whole country is celebrating after this announcement. He is one of our tallest leaders. We are very happy that he has been conferred with the Bharat Ratna, which is very well deserved."

Reacting to the Bharat Ratna honour, Advani said Saturday, "It is not only an honour for me but for the ideals and principles I strove for in my life to the best of my abilities." In a statement, LK Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement. Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that LK Advani will be conferred the country's highest civilian honour.

"I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," PM posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

