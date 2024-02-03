Piyush Goyal holds interaction with PLI beneficiaries at Bharat Mandapam

Left Menu

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, held an interaction with Product-Linked Incentive (PLI) beneficiaries at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 22:18 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, held an interaction with Product-Linked Incentive (PLI) beneficiaries at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Saturday. During the opening interaction, the minister welcomed constructive criticism from the various industrial sectors for better facilitation and manufacturing growth in the country.

In a bid to facilitate better functioning and synergy between the government and the sector, the minister asked for constructive criticism and consultation but at the same time, cooperation from the beneficiaries who were in attendance at the meeting. Goyal further emphasised that the government has its own constraints and restraints, as they also face CAG audits, and expressed his belief in the transparency of paperwork, where there is no scope for irregularities, neither from any minister nor any government officials.

Emphasizing maintaining collaboration between the government and the beneficiaries and also amongst them, Goyal said that supporting each other will benefit the country and help make India into a manufacturing powerhouse. The minister clarified that the PLI scheme is not to make the beneficiaries dependent on government services but can be utilised as a boost in the manufacturing sector, an initial support for the long journey ahead.

"Ultimately, competition will prevail," emphasised the minister as he urged them to be more outward-looking in terms of scaling their businesses and not only cater to the domestic market. The minister said that to become a global player, it is important for businesses in India to be recognised, and for that, they have to scale their volume, which would also help them to be cost-effective.

Goyal, during his interaction, said that he believes that every PLI beneficiary present at the meeting has the potential to become a success story. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

