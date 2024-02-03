"Role model to us due to his clean image in politics": Pralhad Joshi congratulates LK Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday congratulated Lal Krishna Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna and said that the veteran BJP leader is a role model for politicians due to his clean image in politics. Speaking to reporters in Hubbali, BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said, "He (Lal Krishna Advani) is a role model to us due to his clean image in politics. No one has travelled our country as much as him, he conducted the highest number of Rathyatras. His contribution is very big for the Ram temple. Lal Krishna Advani is a person who perfectly and systematically organised parliamentary practice. He is an example of a crystal clear public personality. Such a person is being conferred with Bharat Ratna is the happiest moment for me."

This is the seventh Bharat Ratna awarded by the Modi government, since assuming power in 2014. The list also includes Karpoori Thakur, Madan Mohan Malviya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika, and Nanaji Deshmukh. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that veteran leader LK Advani played a key role in the making of New India and called former Deputy Prime Minister a devotee and follower of Lord Rama.

Scindia congratulated Advani on being picked for the Bharat Ratna on Saturday, saying that he is an inspiration for all. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi announced that BJP veteran leader LK Advani will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani said that Bharat Ratna is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove in his life to the best of his abilities. In a statement, LK Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility."With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement.

Advani, 96, who served as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Information and Broadcasting Minister, recalled his long association with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BJP ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya."My heartfelt gratitude to millions of my party workers, swayamsevaks and others with whom I had the privilege of working throughout my journey in public life," he added. (ANI)

