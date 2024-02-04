Left Menu

Mumbai: MD drugs worth Rs 2.04 cr seized in Andheri, two held

Two drug peddlers were arrested in Versova area of Mumbai's Andheri after mephedrone (MD) drugs worth over Rs 2.40 crore was seized from them.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 08:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 08:21 IST
Mumbai: MD drugs worth Rs 2.04 cr seized in Andheri, two held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two drug peddlers were arrested in Versova area of Mumbai's Andheri after mephedrone (MD) drugs worth over Rs 2.40 crore was seized from them, Crime Branch officials said on Saturday. Around 1,020 grams of MD drugs was seized from them, they said.

According to Mumbai Crime Branch officials, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the duo. We are further looking into the case, they said.

Earlier, the Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell made a significant arrest by apprehending two Nigerian drug peddlers in the Goregaon area. The suspects were found in possession of MD drugs with an estimated value exceeding Rs 17 lakh in the international market.

Following the seizure, a case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Both individuals were presented in court, where they were remanded to police custody until February 6th. The arrested drug peddlers were reportedly involved in supplying drugs in Mumbai and Palghar districts, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024