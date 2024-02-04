Delhi: Man kills wife suspecting infidelity

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Delhi's Burari area on suspicion of having extramarital relations, said police on Saturday. According to officials, on Friday at about 04:43 AM, a PCR call regarding "a lady lying in a pool of blood, who has been killed" at Satya Vihar was received at Delhi's Burari Police station.

Upon reaching the spot, the deceased was found with multiple injuries on her face. The injured lady was shifted to Burari Govt. Hospital, where she was declared dead, police said. Subsequently, a case under Section 302 IPC was registered at the police station in Burari.

Following a comprehensive inquiry, it came to light that the victim's spouse killed her, alleging her involvement with others. During questioning, the accused husband, identified as Kundan Shah (46), admitted to his involvement in the murder of his wife on a Friday afternoon, using a chisel.

Police said that the incident took place while they were alone at home, and their children were either at school or their workplaces. Upon further interrogation, the accused disclosed that his wife had been consistently neglecting him for an extended period. He became convinced that she was engaged in illicit relationships with others, leading to his frustration and commission of the crime.

On sustained interrogation, the accused also revealed that he had prior involvement in a case of assault registered against him at Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar Police station. A chisel used in the commission of the offence and a mobile phone of the deceased, which the accused had destroyed after committing the murder, were retrieved by the police, officials added. (ANI)

