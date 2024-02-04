Left Menu

Hyderabad: 5 held for duping woman of Rs 3.16 cr in stock market trading fraud

The complainant invested an amount of Rs 3,16,34,764 into the bank accounts which were provided by the accused.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 10:02 IST
Hyderabad: 5 held for duping woman of Rs 3.16 cr in stock market trading fraud
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested five accused persons who were associated with a trading fraud case, and cheated the complainant in the guise of getting high returns by investing in the stock market. The arrested accused have been identified as Swayam Timaniya, Meet Timaniya, Brijesh Patel, Harsh Pandya and Shankar Lal.

According to the Hyderabad police, "In November 2023 a complaint was received from victim, a resident of Hyderabad stating that accused person contacted her and insisted on investing in the stock market with 100 per cent highest returns on a company named UNITY STOCKS and then asked her to deposit the amounts in the different stock market and gaming websites like Dafabet, Unity Exchange, T20 IPL etc. saying that if she invests maximum money and holds it for six months then she can get minimum of 30 per cent returns of the invested amount." The complainant invested an amount of Rs 3,16,34,764 into the bank accounts which were provided by the accused.

"Cyber Crime police, Hyderabad registered a case in Cr. No. 2495/2023 and investigated into," the police said. "In this case, one accused, Ronak Tanna, who is an account supplier was arrested on December 31, 2023. Later it is found that the fraudulent money is again routed in the Indian accounts and then reaching the money in Angadia (Hawala). As such all the five accused persons who were assisting the main accused person Arjun and Yug in converting the fraudulently gained money through hawala were arrested in Ahmedabad and Gandhi Nagar of Gujarat state," the police added.

The police seized net cash of Rs eight Lakhs, one laptop and 12 mobile phones from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024