Woman alleges inappropriate behaviour by co-passenger on Bagdogra bound SpiceJet flight

A woman on board a Bagdogra-bound SpiceJet flight alleged inappropriate behaviour by her co-passenger, a spokesperson for the airline said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 10:16 IST
A woman on board a Bagdogra-bound SpiceJet flight alleged inappropriate behaviour by her co-passenger, a spokesperson for the airline said on Sunday. According to the spokesperson for the carrier, the cabin crew, thereafter, relocated the seat of the male passenger.

"On January 31, while SpiceJet flight SG 592 was en route from Kolkata to Bagdogra, an incident occurred involving a female passenger, who alleged inappropriate behaviour by her co-passenger. The cabin crew promptly intervened to address the situation," the spokesperson said. However, he said the accused co-passenger denied any wrongdoing.

The airline added that the female passenger left the Bagdogra airport without filing any written complaint after the accused co-passenger tendered an apology in the presence of the CISF staff. "Upon arrival at Bagdogra airport, both passengers were assisted and escorted by SpiceJet security staff to CISF officials in the arrival area. The female passenger demanded action against the co-passenger. At this, the accused co-passenger tendered an apology in the presence of CISF staff. The female passenger left the airport without filing any written complaint, hindering further investigation by SpiceJet," he said.

"Throughout the incident, our cabin crew actively assisted the female passenger and ensured her comfort and safety," the spokesperson added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

