Telangana: Man found dead in van on roadside in Rangareddy

A man was found dead in a van on Sunday morning at Puppalguda Road in Narsingi area, police said. According to police inspector G Hari Krishna Reddy of Narsingi Police Station, "A body was found by municipal workers in a Maruti van at around 5 AM this morning on the Puppalguda road. On preliminary inquiry, we found that he along with his friends had gone to Yadagirigutta. They might have consumed alcohol on the return journey."

He further stated, "We have called his friends for questioning. There is nothing suspicious as of now. A case has been registered." Further investigagtion ison. (ANI)

