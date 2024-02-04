Scoreboard on 3rd Day of second Test between India and England
PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 04-02-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 16:54 IST
England 2nd Innings: Zak Crawley batting 29 Ben Ducket c Srikar Bharat b Ashwin 28 Rehan Ahmed batting 9 Extras: (NB-1) 1 Total: (For 1 wicket in 14 Overs) 67 Fall of wicket: 1-50.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 5-1-9-0, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-19-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-21-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-8-1, Axar Patel 1-0-10-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shami, Ashwin, Gill, Bumrah recognised with Polly Umrigar Award
Ashwin, Jaiswal clinch Dilip Sardesai Award for exceptional performance against West Indies in 2022-23
Usman Khawaja beats Ashwin, Head to win ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year
Ashwin, Jadeja turn it on; England 108/3 at lunch
I hope Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets in this match: Jadeja