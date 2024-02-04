Left Menu

Scoreboard on 3rd Day of second Test between India and England

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 04-02-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 16:54 IST
Scoreboard on 3rd Day of second Test between India and England

England 2nd Innings: Zak Crawley batting 29 Ben Ducket c Srikar Bharat b Ashwin 28 Rehan Ahmed batting 9 Extras: (NB-1) 1 Total: (For 1 wicket in 14 Overs) 67 Fall of wicket: 1-50.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 5-1-9-0, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-19-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-21-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-8-1, Axar Patel 1-0-10-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024