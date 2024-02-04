Scoreboard on 3rd Day of second Test between India and England

England 2nd Innings: Zak Crawley batting 29 Ben Ducket c Srikar Bharat b Ashwin 28 Rehan Ahmed batting 9 Extras: (NB-1) 1 Total: (For 1 wicket in 14 Overs) 67 Fall of wicket: 1-50.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 5-1-9-0, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-19-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-21-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-8-1, Axar Patel 1-0-10-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)