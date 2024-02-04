Left Menu

Rajasthan CM, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visit PKC-ERCP link project site

The leaders paid a visit to the Navnera Dam site in Rajasthan's Kota. The state's Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar and Education Minister Madan Dilawar were also present on the site.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 19:04 IST
Rajasthan CM, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visit PKC-ERCP link project site
MoU on PKC-ERCP link project signed between MP and Rajasthan government on January 28(Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhajanll Sharma and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday visited the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal -East Rajasthan Canal Project (PKC-ERCP) site in Kota. The top leaders paid a visit to the Navnera Dam site in Rajasthan's Kota. The state's Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar and Education Minister Madan Dilawar were also present on the site.

Discussions were held with officials regarding the arrangement of water in dams under the PKC-ERCP inter-state river linking project. The decisions were taken to ensure that the work in the future gets done at a faster pace as per the situation on the spot. Notably, an MoU was signed between the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments in Delhi regarding the East Rajasthan Canal Project on January 28.

It is another feather in the cap for the Government of India in the water management sector in the country, especially for the interlinking of rivers (ILR) program and also a momentous occasion for the people of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The MoU was signed by both states with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) for the implementation of the "Modified PKC-ERCP" (integration of the original PKC with the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project of Rajasthan), which is the second project under the national perspective plan of the interlinking of rivers (ILR) program of the Government of India. This link project proposes to provide drinking and industrial water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, Malwa and Chambal regions of Madhya Pradesh, apart from providing irrigation in 2.8 lakh hectare (or more) each in both states (total of 5.6 lakh ha or more), including supplementation of enroute tanks in the states.

The Modified PKC Link Project will help in utilizing the available water resources of the Chambal Basin optimally and economically. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024