Left Menu

Kargil rejoices as timely snowfall breaks winter dry spell for farmers

Accumulating between 1 inch and 2 feet, the snow provides a crucial boost to the local irrigation system, which is dependent on springs and glacier water.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 20:21 IST
Kargil rejoices as timely snowfall breaks winter dry spell for farmers
Visuals from Kargil in Ladakh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-needed reprieve in Ladakh, Kargil experienced a significant snowfall, bringing relief to farmers who were struggling through a prolonged dry winter. The region received 1-5 inches of snow, rejuvenating hopes for the agricultural fortunes of the farmers.

The weather advisory has forecast overcast conditions with snowfall in Kargil, Zanskar, and various areas of Leh. Accumulating between 1 inch and 2 feet, the snow provides a crucial boost to the local irrigation system, which is dependent on springs and glacier water. Grateful local farmers Mohd Sadiq from Goma Kargil highlighted the importance of this snowy winter for a productive summer, especially considering the prolonged drought-like conditions the region has faced.

Village authorities expressed optimism regarding improved water reserves, adding that they anticipate a positive impact on overall agricultural conditions. The forecast indicates improved conditions from evening and night onwards, raising hopes for a prosperous summer ahead. As the community celebrates this unexpected blessing, attention shifts to capitalising on the benefits of the snowfall for a thriving agricultural season.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Committee Kargil and Mechanical Division Kargil mobilised manpower and machinery to clear snow from main and link roads across the region. Mohd Mustafa, Supervisor, MC Kargil, while talking to reporters, said that the Municipal Committee has engaged an adequate number of machinery all over Kargil town, and after clearing the snow, the officials are soiling the surface where the road becomes slippery for easy commuting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024