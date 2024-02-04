Left Menu

"We are on alert along LoC," says BSF IG as J-K receives fresh spell of snowfall

After fresh spell of snowfall was received in Jammu and Kashmir, Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General Ashok Yadav on Sunday said that security forces will remain alert along Line of Control and adequate arrangements are being made for the security personnel so that they can comfortably carry out their duties on the borders.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 21:24 IST
Ashok Yadav, IG, BSF (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After fresh spell of snowfall was received in Jammu and Kashmir, Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General Ashok Yadav on Sunday said that security forces will remain alert along Line of Control (LoC) and adequate arrangements are being made for the security personnel so that they can comfortably carry out their duties on the borders in this season. BSF IG said that there are inputs about infiltration along Line of Control (LoC) however due to snowfall, its probabilty gets reduced. "We have inputs of infiltration along LOC but due to snowfall, chances of infiltration are less as various vulnerable routes used for infiltration get blocked in the snowfall. We are on alert along LoC. Launching pads of terrorists remain active and after receiving intelligence inputs we carry out domination exercise in the areas. We are ensuring that neccessary arrangements are made and all facilites are provided so that be it clothing or other things," IG Ashok Yadav told ANI.

Srinagar, a renowned tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir, turned into a winter wonderland with heavy snowfall on Sunday. After a prolonged dry spell, the snow has brought a sense of hope and rejuvenation to the people who rely on it for various reasons. A fresh snowfall in Srinagar has brought much-needed relief among the residents. (ANI)

