Three operatives of gangster Goldy Brar arrested by Punjab Police from UP's Gorakhpur

Amid the ongoing drive to eliminate the organised criminal networks in the state, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police arrested three operatives of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar from UP's Gorakhpur in the sensational Chandigarh firing case, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday. The operation was conducted jointly with Central Agencies.

Those arrested have been identified as Amritpal Singh alias Gujjar of Kaloli in Banur, Kamalpreet Singh of Devinagar Abrawa in Banur, and Prem Singh of Amrala in Dera Bassi. All the arrested accused have a criminal history with several criminal cases pertaining to an attempt to Murder, Extortion, and Robbery and under the Arms Act were registered against them in the state of Punjab.

"Acting swiftly #AGTF Punjab in a joint operation with #Chandigarh Police & Central Agencies, has succeeded in arresting 3 operatives backed by foreign-based Gangster Goldy Brar. They were involved in a firing incident at a residential area in Chandigarh on 19 January 2024," said a DGP in a post on 'X'. "These accused fled to Bihar after committing the crime, they were tracked on their way from #Bihar to #UttarPardesh & nabbed at Gorakhpur Railway Station with the support of #Gorakhpur Police," DGP said further in the post. (ANI)

