"Hindus will forget other things if Gyanvapi and Mathura freed peacefully": Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust treasurer

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said that the Hindu community will forget about all other things if these temples (Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) are freed peacefully. "We do not even desire to look at the other temples if these temples are freed because we have to live in the future and not in the past. The country's future should be good and if we get these temples (Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) peacefully we will forget about all other things," Dev Giri Maharaj said on Sunday in Pune.

He also appealed to the Muslim side for a peaceful solution for all these three temples. "I appeal with folded hands to free all these temples (Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) because these are the biggest scars of the attacks done by invaders. People are in pain, if they (the Muslim side) can heal this pain peacefully then it will help in increasing brotherhood" Dev Giri Maharaj told ANI.

The statement from Govind Dev Giri Maharaj came days after the Allahabad High Court denied the stay on the Varanasi Court order that allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque. The court granted time until February 6 for the Masjid Intezamia Committee of Gyanvapi mosque to amend its pleadings to include a challenge to a January 17 order consequent to which the January 31 order was passed.

The bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Aggarwal said that the mosque side should first challenge the order of January 17, 2024. By this order, District Magistrate Varanasi was appointed as the receiver, and after that, the DM took possession of the Gyanvapi premises on January 23. After this, the District Court, by an interim order dated January 31, has given permission to Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust to perform puja in the basement through a priest.

The court had asked the Masjid Intezamia Committee lawyer SFA Naqvi why the basic order of January 17, 2024, was not challenged. The committee's lawyer said, "That due to the order of January 31, he had to come immediately. Will also challenge it (the basic order). Because as soon as the order was given, the district magistrate made preparations at night and started the puja within nine hours."

Vishnu Shankar Jain, the Hindu side lawyer, objected to the maintainability of the appeal. He said that the original order has not been challenged. The subordinate court has not granted relief to the plaintiff. The authority has been given to the temple trust. Meanwhile, on January 31, the Varanasi district court allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque. The court directed the Varanasi district magistrate to make arrangements within seven days for 'puja' to be performed by the Hindu side and a pujari (priest) nominated by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust. (ANI)

