PM Modi to visit Goa on Tuesday, inaugurate ONGC Sea Survival Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate ONGC Sea Survival Centre, inaugurate India Energy Week 2024. Later in the day, he will participate in the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 programme, a release from the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday. Achieving Aatma Nirbharta in energy requirements has been a key focus area of the Prime Minister. In yet another step in this direction, India Energy Week 2024 will be held from February 6-9 in Goa.

It will be India's largest and only all-encompassing energy exhibition and conference, bringing together the entire energy value chain, and will serve as a catalyst for India's energy transition goals. Prime Minister will hold a roundtable with Global oil and gas CEOs and experts. Encouraging and fostering startups and integrating them into the energy value chain will be an important focus for India Energy Week 2024. It is expected to witness the participation of around 17 Energy ministers from different countries, 35,000+ attendees and more than 900 exhibitors. It will have six dedicated country pavilions - Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, the UK and the US.

A special Make in India Pavilion is also being organised to showcase innovative solutions that Indian MSMEs are spearheading in the energy sector. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,330 crores in the public programme in Goa.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology Goa to the nation. The newly built-up campus has various facilities such as tutorial complex, departmental complex, seminar complex, administrative complex, hostels, health centre, staff quarters, amenity centre, sports ground and other utilities to cater to the needs of students, faculty and staff of the Institute. Prime Minister will also dedicate the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports to the nation. The institute will introduce 28 tailor-made courses aimed at fostering the development of watersports and water rescue activities catering to both the public and the Armed Forces. Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 100 TPD Integrated Waste Management Facility in South Goa. It has been designed for the scientific treatment of 60 TPD wet waste and 40 TPD dry waste, while also featuring a 500 KW solar power plant that generates surplus electricity.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Passenger Ropeway, along with associated tourism activities, connecting Panaji and Reis Magos. The foundation stone for the construction of a 100 MLD Water Treatment Plant in South Goa will be laid by him. Further, he will also distribute appointment orders to 1930 new Government recruits across various departments under Rozgar Mela and also hand over sanction letters to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

ONGC Sea Survival Centre, which PM Modi will inaugurate, has been developed as a one-of-a-kind Integrated Sea Survival Training Centre to advance the Indian sea survival training ecosystem to global standards. It is expected to train 10,000-15,000 personnel annually. Exercises in simulated and controlled harsh weather conditions shall enhance the Sea Survival skills of trainees and thus potentially increase the chances of safe escape from real-life disasters. (ANI)

