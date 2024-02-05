Andhra Pradesh Guv highlights state govt's achievements during joint session of assembly

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday highlighted the state government's achievements in his customary address to the budget session of the Legislative Assembly and Council here.

Nazeer said, ''It is indeed an honour and privilege for me to address the joint session of the present Legislative Assembly on this momentous occasion of the current budget session 2024-25.'' This is the 12th session of the 15th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the 44th session of the Legislative Council, where the interim budget for fiscal 2024-25 is expected to be tabled.

In his speech, the governor read out the highlights of the YSRCP government's achievements, such as reducing poverty, and noted that the contribution of agriculture and allied services to the state GSDP rose to 36 per cent when compared to 18 per cent at the national level.

Further, he said that the southern state ranked first with 30 per cent of the national share and 99.83 per cent recovery under the self-help group (SHG) bank linkage programme.

