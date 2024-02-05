Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh budget eyes 5.1 pc agricultural growth in FY25

The amount is 25 per cent more than the budget for the same provided in the current financial year.Khanna said that Rs 449.45 crore has been proposed for the implementation of PM Kusum Yojana, which is more than double than the allocation for the ongoing fiscal.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-02-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 12:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh budget eyes 5.1 pc agricultural growth in FY25
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government's annual budget for the next financial year has set a target of 5.1 per cent growth rate for the agriculture sector in the state.

A provision of Rs 460 crore has been made for three new agriculture-related schemes in the budget.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, while presenting the budget in the state assembly on Monday, said that the target is to achieve the growth rate of 5.1 per cent for the agriculture sector.

He announced three schemes to push the agriculture sector. One of the scheme, State Agricultural Development Scheme, will have a provision of Rs 200 crore.

Another Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the World Bank-assisted UP Agris Scheme.

The third scheme for the installation of automatic weather station-automatic rain gauge in blocks and panchayats has been allocated Rs 60 crore, the state finance minister said.

He further said that the Chief Minister Khet Suraksha yojna (Farm Security Scheme) is also being started with a provision of Rs 50 crore.

Besides, an outlay of Rs 2,400 crore has been proposed for providing electricity at concessional rates to private tube wells of farmers. The amount is 25 per cent more than the budget for the same provided in the current financial year.

Khanna said that Rs 449.45 crore has been proposed for the implementation of PM Kusum Yojana, which is more than double than the allocation for the ongoing fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024