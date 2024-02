BRIEF-CMC Markets Will Be Reducing Global Headcount By About 200 Positions

CMC Markets PLC: * CMC MARKETS PLC - COST REDUCTION AND EFFICIENCY PLANS

* CMC MARKETS-EXPECTED TO INCUR ONE OFF NON-RECURRING COST OF CIRCA £2.5 MILLION IN FY24 WITH ESTIMATED ANNUALISED SAVINGS OF £21 MILLION TO BE REALISED IN FY25 * CMC MARKETS PLC - TRADING REMAINS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND GROUP IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER NET OPERATING INCOME OF BETWEEN £290-£310 MILLION FOR FY24

* CMC MARKETS PLC - GROUP WILL BE REDUCING GLOBAL HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 200 POSITIONS, REPRESENTING CIRCA 17% OF EXISTING HEADCOUNT * CMC MARKETS PLC - WILL CONTINUE TO SEEK OPPORTUNITIES TO DRIVE EFFICIENCIES AND CONTROL COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

