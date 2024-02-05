Andhra Pradesh Guv highlights YSRCP's achievements in customary address; TDP walks out

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday delivered his customary address to the Legislative Assembly, even as the opposition TDP staged a walkout protesting against the ruling YSCRP on issues including the alleged delay in Polavaram irrigation project.

Nazeer highlighted the state government's achievements in his address to the budget session of the Assembly and the Legislative Council at Velagapudi in Amaravati, Guntur district. He highlighted the government's efforts in reducing poverty, among others.

This is the 12th session of the 15th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the 44th session of the Legislative Council, where the interim budget for fiscal 2024-25 is expected to be tabled.

The opposition TDP legislators expressed their dissatisfaction with the ruling YSRCP government and protested amidst police barricades near the Assembly Hall.

''TDP expressed concerns about the non-release of job calendars and the prolonged delay of the Polavaram project, among other burning issues. TDP representatives asserted that the Jagan Reddy-ruled state government has failed Andhra Pradesh and there is nothing to be discussed anymore,'' the party said in a press release.

Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna lashed out at the state government for allegedly deploying police force to suppress the opposition.

In his address Nazeer said, ''It is indeed an honour and privilege for me to address the joint session of the present Legislative Assembly on this momentous occasion of the current budget session 2024-25.'' In his speech, the Governor read out the highlights of the YSRCP government's achievements, such as reducing poverty, and noted the contribution of agriculture and allied services to the state GSDP rose to 36 per cent against the 18 per cent at the national level.

Further, he said the southern state ranked first with 30 per cent of the national share and 99.83 per cent recovery under the self-help group (SHG) bank linkage programme.

The government has recently enhanced the monthly welfare pension to ameliorate the hardships of the poor and vulnerable sections under YSR Pension Kanuka.

Similarly, he observed the state government extended financial support to all eligible persons irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, region, gender and political affiliation in a saturation and time bound manner.

According to the Governor, various welfare benefits amounting to Rs 4.23 lakh crore under direct benefit transfer (DBT) and non-DBT modes were delivered since June 2019, among other highlights.

