Budget 2024-25: UP to spend Rs 195 cr to develop sports infra; to hire 50 international trainers for athletes

With a view to provide world-class training to athletes at residential sports hostels, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday proposed in the next fiscal's budget hiring of 50 international trainers.

The state budget has proposed Rs 195 crore for the development of sports infrastructure in various districts, which is 67 per cent more than the current year.

The state government said that 50 international players will be enlisted for training of sportsmen at an honorarium of Rs 1.5 lakh per month, state's finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.

He said Rs 50 crore is proposed for the construction of sports infrastructure with private participation in the state and Rs 50 crore for to reward the victorious players in national and international competitions.

He said Rs 12 crore is proposed for the setting up of a sports science and injury centre.

