Odisha: Baramunda ISBT in Bhubaneswar to be named after BR Ambedkar

Baramunda Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Bhubaneswar will be named after BR Ambedkar, a social reformer and one of the architects of the Indian Constitution, said the Odisha Chief Minister's office on Monday. A special gallery on Babasaheb will also be developed at the ISBT.

Spanning over 15.5 acres of land, the ISBT Baramunda project, spearheaded by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), aims to offer a range of passenger amenities, office spaces, parking facilities, food courts, restaurants, and commercial areas. The feel and experience will be that of an airport. The Baramunda ISBT is a significant project that will benefit the people of Odisha by providing a modern and efficient transportation hub.

The terminal is designed to cater to the needs of passengers and provide them with a comfortable and convenient experience. The terminal will provide a world-class travel experience to passengers and is equipped with modern amenities such as a state-of-the-art Aahaar Centre, restaurants, multistoried car parking, a pick-up/drop-off facility, a solar panel system, and a sewage treatment plant.

It also has provisions for a police facilitation centre to ensure the safety of passengers, an administrative building for managing terminal operations, toilet facilities for passengers, ramp facilities for the convenience of passengers with disabilities, and baby feeding rooms for mothers travelling with infants. Besides, there will be a children's play area, a primary health clinic, and additional parking for seasonal buses. (ANI)

