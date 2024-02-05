Insecticides (India) Ltd Q3 net profit rises 37 pc

Left Menu

Insecticides India Ltd on Monday posted a 37.21 per cent rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 17.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter.The companys profit stood at Rs 12.44 crore in the October-December quarter in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.Total income remained flat at Rs 357.94 crore on a consolidated basis during the third quarter of this fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Insecticides (India) Ltd on Monday posted a 37.21 per cent rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 17.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

The company's profit stood at Rs 12.44 crore in the October-December quarter in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income remained flat at Rs 357.94 crore on a consolidated basis during the third quarter of this fiscal. It posted a total income of Rs 356.53 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Expenses were at Rs 342.13 crore during the period under review. It stood at Rs 344.54 crore a year ago, the filing said.

Shares of the company settled 1.96 per cent higher at Rs 618.55 apiece on the BSE.

