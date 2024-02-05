Left Menu

HP budget 2024-25 to focus on improving financial condition of state: CM Sukhu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-02-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 20:15 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the Himachal Pradesh budget for fiscal year 2024-25 would be framed with a focus on prosperity and improving the financial condition of the state.

The Budget session of Himachal Pradesh would be held from February 14 to 29 and the budget would be presented on February 17.

The government was working with the aim of 'Vyavastha Parivartan' (change in system) and focusing on rapid improvement in the financial condition of the state, a sttement quoted Sukhu as sayin.

The chief minister was speaking in the 'Chaupal' programme organised by a media house in New Delhi, according to a statement issued here.

He said the Himachal Pradesh government was committed to the overall development of the state and its citizens. The Congress-led state government has implemented its poll guarantee of restoring the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, Sukhu added.

The chief minister said the government aims to develop Himachal Pradesh as a tourist destination for all seasons as conditions were ideal here to become round-the-year tourist destination with snow capped peaks, green meadows, water bodies and huge forest cover to cater to wide range of interests of tourists of all age groups.

The tourism infrastructure is being strengthened by constructing heliports across the state to connect all district headquarters, he added.

