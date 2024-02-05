"India is a leading digital economy", says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is a leading digital economy with startups, digital creators, unicorns, gig economy - the new vocabulary of the new Bharat. Directing criticism at opposition parties, particularly the Congress, during his address in Lok Sabha, while responding to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, PM Modi shifted the focus to the transformative changes happening in the country.

"Startups, digital creators, unicorns, gig economy - these are the new vocabulary of the new Bharat. Today, India is a leading digital economy," he declared, emphasizing the country's strides in the digital sphere. Highlighting the technological advancements, PM Modi stated, "Today India's made-in-India phones are reaching the world, we have become number 2 in the world. One side has got cheap mobile, the other side has got cheap data. Both of them have brought a huge revolution in the country."

The Prime Minister accentuated the success of the 'Made in India' campaign, underscoring achievements in manufacturing and export. PM Modi's remarks resonate with the evolving landscape of the Indian economy, where technology and innovation play a pivotal role.

The emphasis on India's global standing in the mobile phone industry aligns with the government's push for self-reliance and global competitiveness. As the political discourse unfolds, PM Modi's acknowledgement of the digital era and the achievements of the 'Made in India' initiatives will likely be central to the discussions surrounding the country's economic trajectory and the role of emerging sectors in shaping the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)