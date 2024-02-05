Left Menu

118.63 lakh houses sanctioned under PMAY-U: Centre to Rajya Sabha

A total of 118.63 lakh houses have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) based on the project proposals submitted by states and Union Territories (UTs) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) as on January 29, 2024, Centre told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

A total of 118.63 lakh houses have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) based on the project proposals submitted by States and Union Territories (UTs) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) as on January 29, 2024, Centre told the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Union Minister of State for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs informed the House in a written reply, pointing "out of total houses sanctioned, 114.01 lakh have been grounded, 80.02 lakh are completed or delivered to the beneficiaries and remaining houses are at various stages of construction."

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) - 'Housing for All' Mission since 25 June 2015 to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries across the country. Replying to the query of Independent MP Kartikeya Sharma, the MoS said a total of 1,15,034 houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U for the state of Haryana, of which, 93,042 are grounded and 66,727 are completed, so far.

PMAY-U is a demand-driven scheme and the Government of India has not fixed any target for financial year-wise sanctioning of houses under the scheme. Based on the validated demand survey and selection of beneficiaries by states and the UTs, the project proposals are approved by the State Level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (SLSMC) headed by the Chief Secretary of states and UTs for further sanctioning of Central Assistance by Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC). (ANI)

