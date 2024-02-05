Left Menu

There should be single definition of terrorism as it could not be good or bad terrorism, says Amit Shah

All nations have to decide a single definition of terrorism, as there could not be good terrorism or bad terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 21:38 IST
There should be single definition of terrorism as it could not be good or bad terrorism, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All nations have to decide a single definition of terrorism, as there could not be good terrorism or bad terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday. The Union Home Minister was speaking on "Security Beyond Tomorrow: Forging India's Resilient Future" at the event organised by ORF.

On this occasion, he also launched the ORF Foreign Policy Survey. "Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism and North East were the three main hotspots of terrorism in the country. The Narendra Modi government has made a major crackdown on these three identified hotspots of terrorism in the country. And we have successfully achieved it," he said.

These hotspots were disturbing peace in the country for 35 years but after Narendra Modi government came into the power in 2014, there has been a significant downfall in cases of terrorism," he said. "We have asked other nations to define a single definition of terrorism, as there could not be good terrorism or bad terrorism," he added.

There has been a 65 per cent fall in incidents of terrorism, Left Wing Extremism and insurgency in the Northeast. The government has made strict laws while maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, he said. The three legislations will replace 160-year-old laws and guarantee all due Constitutional rights to every citizen. People might not agree with the new system, but after its implementation it will be the world's best criminal justice system and it will ensure justice gets delivered within three years, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024