Gujarat: MoU signed between RRU, Assam Rifles for academic partnership

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the Assam Rifles at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today.

05-02-2024
MoU signed between RRU and Assam Rilfes in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the Assam Rifles at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today. The MoU was signed by Bimal N. Patel, Vice Chancellor, RRU and Lt Gen PC Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, Director General Assam Rifles.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen. PC Nair, DG AR, said, "The synergy between our force's practical experience and the academic rigour of RRU is poised to create a holistic learning environment that nurtures both character and competence. Over the years, Assam Rifles has achieved remarkable milestones in training, demonstrating unwavering dedication and resilience. The essence of our success lies not only in the valour of our personnel but also in the quality of education and training they receive. The training achievements of our force are a testament to the dedication and hard work of every individual who wears the uniform." We take pride in the rigorous training programmes that instill discipline, resilience and a sense of duty, he added.

He also stated, "In an era where the landscape of security challenges is evolving rapidly, the role of education in preparing our force for the future cannot be overstated.". Meanwhile, Bimal Patel, the Vice Chancellor of RRU, stated that the RRU does look forward to learning from the long operational experiences and people-centric developmental programmes that Assam Rifles has been undertaking over the decades in the North East. These would be converted into case studies for the university, which in turn could then be incorporated into the studies of the multiple faculties of the university.

The DG stated that the collaboration with RRU is about forging a lasting relationship that will shape the future of Assam Rifles and also add value to RRU as well. The MoU will accredit the academic and training programmes of Assam Rifles and provide certification for various courses. This will facilitate training in undertaking studies, dissertations, and doctoral research as per university guidelines and encourage joint research initiatives, faculty exchange and collaborative projects that will benefit both entities. In its quest to create a well-rounded academic curriculum, the Assam Rifles has previously signed MoUs with Manipur University, Mizoram University and the United Service Institution, Delhi, to envisage a dynamic relationship that involves joint research and specialised courses tailored to the unique needs of the Assam Rifles.

Rashtriya Raksha University is an institution of national importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs; it is a pioneer national security and police university in India. Assam Rifles is a Central Paramilitary Force and comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Assam Rifles is responsible for border security at the Indo-Myanmar border and counter-insurgency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

