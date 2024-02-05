Left Menu

J-K: Shopian police apprehend one drug peddler; 700 gram heroin-like substance recovered

Under the operation 'drug-free Shopian', a drug peddler was arrested with allegedly 700 gram of heroin-like substance in the Fruit Mandi Aglar area here, police said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 22:00 IST
J-K: Shopian police apprehend one drug peddler; 700 gram heroin-like substance recovered
J-K's Shopian police apprehend one drug peddler (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Under the operation 'drug-free Shopian', a drug peddler was arrested with allegedly 700 gram of heroin-like substance in the Fruit Mandi Aglar area here, police said on Monday. Shopian Police, during a Naka check at Fruit Mandi Aglar, halted one car for checking, and during the search of the vehicle, the police recovered 700 gram of heroin-like substance (worth crores of rupees in the international market) from his possession.

The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized by the Shopian police. The apprehended accused has been identified as Ab Rasheed Lone, who is a resident of Sare Para Budan village in J-K's Baramulla district.

The police said that a case has been registered into the matter under Sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation has also been initiated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024