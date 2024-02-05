J-K: Shopian police apprehend one drug peddler; 700 gram heroin-like substance recovered
Under the operation 'drug-free Shopian', a drug peddler was arrested with allegedly 700 gram of heroin-like substance in the Fruit Mandi Aglar area here, police said on Monday.
Under the operation 'drug-free Shopian', a drug peddler was arrested with allegedly 700 gram of heroin-like substance in the Fruit Mandi Aglar area here, police said on Monday. Shopian Police, during a Naka check at Fruit Mandi Aglar, halted one car for checking, and during the search of the vehicle, the police recovered 700 gram of heroin-like substance (worth crores of rupees in the international market) from his possession.
The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized by the Shopian police. The apprehended accused has been identified as Ab Rasheed Lone, who is a resident of Sare Para Budan village in J-K's Baramulla district.
The police said that a case has been registered into the matter under Sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation has also been initiated. (ANI)
