Left Menu

Karnataka: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda unveils Land Protection Scheme in Kodagu

The eagerly anticipated "Bhoomi Suraksha" pilot project, aimed at digitizing land records, was inaugurated by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in Karnataka, Kodagu, said a statement from Revenue Department on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 23:03 IST
Karnataka: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda unveils Land Protection Scheme in Kodagu
Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated "Bhoomi Suraksha" pilot project, aimed at digitizing land records, was inaugurated by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in Karnataka, Kodagu, said a statement from Revenue Department on Monday. For the initial phase, 31 taluks spanning 31 districts have been meticulously chosen for the project. The primary objective of the project is to systematically scan and digitize all land and survey records within these taluks, added the statement.

The comprehensive initiative is set to conclude within the next two months, after which digital documents will be made accessible to the general public. Following this successful pilot, the scheme is poised to extend its reach across the entire state, as mentioned in the statement. Farmers have endured hardships for centuries, grappling with various irregularities such as theft and tampering with files in record rooms.

This project, a result of the concerted efforts of senior officials over the past six months, aligns with Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's vision to alleviate farmers from these challenges and address irregularities effectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024