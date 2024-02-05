Venezuela to begin 20-day maintenance at smallest refinery -oil minister

Venezuela has received all the parts it needs to begin a maintenance program at the 146,000-barrel-per-day El Palito refinery, with work expected to take about 20 days, oil minister Pedro Tellechea said on Monday.

Venezuela's state run oil company PDVSA in 2022 began receiving assistance from Iranian state firms to revamp its aging refineries. Oil ministers from both nations last week revised joint projects, including repairs at El Palito, Tellechea told journalists.

