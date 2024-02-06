Left Menu

Fire breaks out on 27th floor of Navi Mumbai building, no injuries reported

A fire broke out on the 27th floor of a multi-storey building in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Monday night.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 08:13 IST
Fire breaks out on 27th floor of Navi Mumbai building, no injuries reported
Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Navi Mumbai. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on the 27th floor of a multi-storey building in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Monday night, officials said. There have been no injuries or casualties as of now.

The incident took place in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. Prompt response from the fire department ensured fire tenders reached the spot on time, and currently, efforts are underway to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024