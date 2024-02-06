"Odia Bhasa Conclave, a welcome move..." says Minister Pratap Keshari

Odisha's Energy Minister, Pratap Keshari Ded, expressed his appreciation for the Odisha government's sponsorship of the Odia Bhasa Conclave in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Minister Pratap Keshari emphasized the importance of showcasing the ancient cultural heritage of Odisha, not only within the state but on a national and global scale.

"The government of Odisha sponsoring the Odia Bhasa Conclave in Bhubaneswar is a welcome move. People in our country and throughout the world should know how ancient our culture is. What is shown here today should be popularised not only in Odisha but throughout the country. People should know about us, about our culture and about our language," Pratap Keshari Ded said. He underscored the significance of language as a fundamental element of identity for society and culture.

"Language is an identity of any society and any culture and we are proud that we are Odia and that we have a separate language that is centuries old and this should require recognition as well as respect. So the efforts by the government of Odisha under the auspices of the Odia Literature Conference is a great welcome move and this should continue every year," Odisha's Energy Minister said. Meanwhile, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) actively participated in the recently concluded Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani (World Odia Language Conference) at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. The event saw the notable presence of Speaker Pramila Mallik.

Earlier, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attended the valedictory function of the first Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani (World Odia Language Conference) in Bhubaneswar on Monday. "The Odia language is our future," said the Chief Minister during his address.

The three-day conference, inaugurated by CM Patnaik on February 3, saw the participation of more than 10 thousand Odia scholars, including linguists, researchers, and students. The Speaker of the Odisha Assembly, ministers, and MLAs also took part in the conference held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

