Bharti Airtel shares climb nearly 4 pc after December quarter earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 10:26 IST
Shares of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday climbed nearly 4 per cent after the company posted a 54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,442.2 crore in the December quarter.

The stock jumped 3.78 per cent to Rs 1,155.95 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it advanced 3.82 per cent to Rs 1,156.10.

Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a 54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,442.2 crore in the December quarter, mainly on account of growth in high value customers.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 1,588.2 crore in the year-ago period, a regulatory filing said.

Despite devaluation of African currencies during the period, the consolidated revenue from operations during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal grew 5.8 per cent to Rs 37,899.5 crore from Rs 35,804.4 crore in the year-ago period.

''Revenue from India business sustained its momentum and grew sequentially by 3 per cent, while consolidated revenue was impacted by the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira and Malawian Kwacha,'' Bharti Airtel Managing Director Gopal Vittal said in a statement.

