Mumbai: 16-year-old youth murdered due to minor dispute in Mulund

A 16-year-old lost his life in a brutal attack with a sharp weapon in the Mulund area, the Mulund police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Shukla.

The Mulund police swiftly took action, detaining two minor children allegedly involved in the murder, subsequently placing them in a juvenile home. According to the Mulund police, the deceased had an old dispute with the accused, after which both the accused attacked Rakesh with a sharp weapon last evening and killed him.

Mulund police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation is underway to unravel the details surrounding this horrific incident. (ANI)

